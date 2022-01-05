PlayStation VR2 Specifications Revealed

In case you somehow missed it, Sony has officially revealed that the next-generation VR system at CES 2022 that it had previously confirmed existed will, in fact, be called the PlayStation VR2. Additionally, the previously revealed controllers are called the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. Along with the name of both, a number of features and the exact specifications of the PlayStation VR2 system were announced.
“PlayStation VR2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to escape into game worlds like never before,” writes Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience, over in the official PlayStation blog announcement. “With the headset on and controllers in hand, players will feel a heightened range of sensations unlike any other – thanks to the creativity of the game worlds being built by our world class developers, and the latest technology incorporated into the hardware”
You can check out the exact specifications for the PlayStation VR2 below:
Display Method
- OLED
Panel Resolution
- 2000 x 2040 per eye
Panel Refresh Rate
- 90Hz, 120Hz
Lens Separation
- Adjustable
Field of View
- Approx. 110 degrees
Sensors
- Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)
- Attachment: Sensor: IR Proximity sensor
Cameras
- 4 cameras for headset and controller trackingIR camera for eye tracking per eye
Feedback
- Vibration on headset
Communication With PS5
- USB Type-C
Audio
- Input: Built-in microphone
- Output: Stereo headphone jack
You can also check out the exact specifications for the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller below:
Buttons
- [Right] PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button
- [Left] PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button
Sensing/Tracking
- Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)
- Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking
Feedback
- Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit)
Port
- USB Type-C Port
Communication
- Bluetooth Ver5.1
Battery
- Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery
At this point, it is unclear when exactly the PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Sense controller will actually release. A new title called Horizon Call of the Mountain from Guerrilla Games and Firesprite was announced for the device, and it is known that the system will be specifically for the PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation’s VR attempts right here.
What do you think about the official specifications for the PlayStation VR2? Are you looking forward to picking one of them up for yourself when it does eventually release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!