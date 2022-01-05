PlayStation VR2 Specifications Revealed

In case you somehow missed it, Sony has officially revealed that the next-generation VR system at CES 2022 that it had previously confirmed existed will, in fact, be called the PlayStation VR2. Additionally, the previously revealed controllers are called the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. Along with the name of both, a number of features and the exact specifications of the PlayStation VR2 system were announced.

“PlayStation VR2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to escape into game worlds like never before,” writes Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience, over in the official PlayStation blog announcement. “With the headset on and controllers in hand, players will feel a heightened range of sensations unlike any other – thanks to the creativity of the game worlds being built by our world class developers, and the latest technology incorporated into the hardware”

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1478541932389277700

You can check out the exact specifications for the PlayStation VR2 below:

Display Method

OLED

Panel Resolution

2000 x 2040 per eye

Panel Refresh Rate

90Hz, 120Hz

Lens Separation

Adjustable

Field of View

Approx. 110 degrees

Sensors

Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)

Attachment: Sensor: IR Proximity sensor

Cameras

4 cameras for headset and controller trackingIR camera for eye tracking per eye

Feedback

Vibration on headset

Communication With PS5

USB Type-C

Audio

Input: Built-in microphone

Output: Stereo headphone jack

You can also check out the exact specifications for the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller below:

Buttons

[Right] PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button

[Left] PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button

Sensing/Tracking

Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)

Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking

Feedback

Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit)

Port

USB Type-C Port

Communication

Bluetooth Ver5.1

Battery

Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery

At this point, it is unclear when exactly the PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Sense controller will actually release. A new title called Horizon Call of the Mountain from Guerrilla Games and Firesprite was announced for the device, and it is known that the system will be specifically for the PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation’s VR attempts right here.

