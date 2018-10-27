Play ‘Half-Life’ As Spyro the Dragon, Because Why Not?

You know what would make the iconic Half-Life game from Valve even better? Being able to play as Spyro the Dragon, of course! Don’t let those dreams be dreams because now ever the two shall meet in this incredible mod that brings the two franchises together for a new kind of play experience.

The mod itself is called ‘Year of the Dragon’ and brings everybody’s favourite little purple fella into the game of science and mayhem. But … we have to ask, why this mod? The creator explained, “While I’ve always been a big fan of the Spyro series, and have wanted to make a fan game at some point, I never actually thought about doing this till I saw the release of the Crash: N. Sane Trilogy. Once I saw this games success I knew that the Spyro series was also going to get the same treatment and it occurred to me that I could make a game about a relevant game series for a change. I thought about several things I could do like making a fan game in a engine like Unity or Unreal, but I’ve always enjoyed using Goldsrc and Xash3D so I thought about the challenge of getting this purple dragon into Half-Life. And from there the mod pretty much came to life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He jokingly added, “Now for the ‘why’ question. It’s to get famous obviously. Alright, the real reason is because why not, it’s a neat programming challenge for myself, and as I said above this can help me make a fan game after the initial game mechanics are put in. This can also help me with a Prospero remake sort-of-thing I mentioned on my Twitter but that’s for later.”

The mod is available to download right here through Moddb and it’s only just getting started. More mechanics are set to arrive since this is just in its testing phase, but the creator added that they were hoping to bring in Sparx, Fodder, Gem Collecting, and more into the mod experience. Since the Reignited Trilogy is in full hype-mod, this mod honestly couldn’t have come at a better time!

You can contact the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.