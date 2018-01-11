Halo 5: Guardians Getting A Free To Play Weekend, Starting Today

Still haven’t had a chance to check out Halo 5: Guardians yet? Microsoft has been offering the game on its Game Pass program, along with opportunities galore to get it for a pretty good price. But if you’ve still missed out, not to worry – you’ll get the chance to test drive it for free all weekend long.

Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb has announced on his blog that the game is free to play for all Xbox Live Gold members, starting now and running all weekend long through Sunday, January 14th, at 10:59 PM PDT. Players can download and experience the full campaign mode, either alone or with friends, as well as the expansive multiplayer, which millions of players have come to appreciate since the game’s release.

So, yes, you get to test drive it in all its entirety, so if you want to blow through the campaign in one weekend, you can; and you can jump into multiplayer and start leveling up like crazy through the various modes that are available to play.

And if you feel like it’s an experience you want to keep coming back to after you initially beat it, good news. The full versions of both the standard and deluxe versions of Halo 5: Guardians are on sale all weekend long, so you can get them at a discount.

The standard version is available here for the low price of $15.99; and the Digital Deluxe Edition is all yours here, going for $29.99. That edition includes the Warzone REQ bundle, as well as the full Halo: The Fall of Reach animated series, in case you need any more Halo content.

Also, keep in mind that Guardians looks fantastic on an Xbox One X, so if you need a title that allows you to see what the hardware is all about, this is the perfect opportunity to break it in. Plus, Warzone matches will look better than ever, even if you don’t particularly fare well against the Halo elite. (Hey, practice makes perfect, right?)

Take advantage of the free weekend and we’ll see you in the Warzone!

Halo 5: Guardians is available now.