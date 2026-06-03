4 New Day One Xbox Game Pass Releases Confirmed for June Ahead of Xbox Games Showcase

Xbox has had quite the shakeup this year, with major changes to leadership ushering in new directions for branding and more. That means many fans are eagerly awaiting this summer’s Xbox Games Showcase, scheduled for Sunday, June 7th at 1 PM ET. But before whatever exciting reveals await, Xbox Game Pass has dropped its usual update about what’s coming in the first wave of June additions to the subscription service. The lineup includes 4 new Day One Xbox Game Pass titles. Given the timing, it’s likely this is just the start of what we can expect from Xbox in the coming months.

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To start off its usual blog post about the Xbox Game Pass games of the month, Xbox Wire couldn’t resist a quick teaser for the Xbox Games Showcase. Notably, the post uses the new stylized XBOX name, part of the brand’s recent efforts to lean on nostalgia from its early days. The teaser doesn’t give away anything new about what to expect from the showcase, though the recent delay suggests we may not see as much from Fable as previously hoped. What the blog post does tell us, however, is that there are at least 4 new Day One Xbox Game Pass titles headed our way in June 2026.

Xbox Game Pass June Lineup Delivers 4 New Day One Releases

Image courtesy of Xbox

Xbox Game Pass additions are typically announced in two waves. So, it’s safe to say there’s more to come for June, whether we get some surprising new Game Pass announcements during the Xbox Showcase on Sunday or not. The lineup that was revealed today covers new additions to the subscription service through June 16th. It’s honestly a fairly underwhelming list overall, which adds more weight to the notion of a few surprise drops during the showcase. But even so, there are a few exciting day one additions to look forward to already.

Perhaps most notably, the highly anticipated survival game Solarpunk is a confirmed Xbox Game Pass Day One release. Solarpunk is a cozy survival game set on a series of floating islands. It releases on June 8th and will be available for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass that same day. It’s one of the most anticipated new survival games of the year, so this is a pretty big get for Game Pass subscribers.

courtesy of Cyberwave and rokaplay

Also lined up for a Day One release on Xbox Game Pass is the deckbuilding life sim hybrid Beastro. This is a cooking sim where you craft magical meals to help support adventurers on their quests. It was originally slated for May, but has been delayed to June 11th, when it will also release the same day for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

For the sci-fi fans, Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions will arrive as a day-one Game Preview on June 11th, the same day it hits Early Access on Steam. The game sends players into a space station, where they must work together to keep things running smoothly and fend off the perils of space. It will be included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Rounding out the list of Day One additions is the 3D action platformer Junkster, which releases on June 16th. It will join Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass that same day, letting subscribers jump right into the junkyard building platformer.

In all, the list features a few exciting, but smaller games to start June for Xbox Game Pass. If I were a betting woman, I’d say we’ll see a few more additions announced during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7th, both for the month ahead and further down the line. At any rate, we’re due some news from Xbox one way or the other, so it’s well worth tuning in on Sunday if you’re invested in the future of core franchises like Halo, Fable, and beyond.

Will you be picking up any of these new Xbox Game Pass Day One games in June? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!