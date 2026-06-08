New Halo: Campaign Evolved Trailer Shows the Game’s Iconic Cutscenes in Stunning Detail

Prior to its release next month, Xbox has today released a new trailer for Halo: Campaign Evolved that predominantly shows off the game’s recreated cutscenes. Within the past day, the new remake of Halo: Combat Evolved was highlighted in the Xbox Games Showcase while also confirming that it would launch on July 28th. And while this previous trailer revealed quite a bit of gameplay from Campaign Evolved, the latest video for the game has instead put more emphasis on its story.

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Clocking in at a little more than three minutes in length, this new Halo: Campaign Evolved trailer teases some of the most pivotal moments from the game’s narrative with its revamped visuals. For those who have played the original Halo before, the trailer shows just how big the leap is in graphical fidelity, while also highlighting the new changes that will be made to gameplay. Conversely, for those who are completely new to Halo, this video succinctly sets the stage for the narrative that plays out over the course of the game.

You can watch this new trailer for Halo: Campaign Evolved for yourself right here:

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Perhaps the most surprising part of this new Halo: Campaign Evolved trailer is that all of the footage shown off seems to have been captured on a PS5 Pro console. Although Campaign Evolved will be coming to PS5, and will represent the first Halo game to ever launch on PlayStation hardware, it’s still surprising to see that Xbox itself would show off a trailer for the game where the footage stemmed from a platform other than its own. This suggests that PS5 Pro could end up being the best place to play Halo: Campaign Evolved, which would be quite a peculiar position for Xbox to be in. Then again, given that the PS5 Pro is the most powerful home console currently on the market, maybe it shouldn’t be a shock that those playing on the platform can expect an even better experience in terms of fidelity and performance.

As mentioned, Halo: Campaign Evolved will launch next month on July 28th for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC platforms. For those looking to play the game even earlier, though, purchasing the Premium Edition or Collector’s Edition will grant access to Campaign Evolved five days early on July 23rd.

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