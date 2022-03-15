Halo TV Creators Address That Chevy Tahoe in the Trailer

In case you somehow missed it, the first big trailer for the upcoming Halo series on Paramount+ back in January offered the first significant look at a number of different major parts of the franchise like, for example, Cortana. It also happened to include what was recognized as a Chevy Tahoe, and more specifically the GMT800 Tahoe model. And while that might seem a bit incongruous to some, given that the show ostensibly takes places hundreds of years in the future, the creators of the Halo TV series recently explained that everything is there for a reason — even the Chevy Tahoe.

As part of a larger interview from Polygon with Halo showrunner Steven Kane and others working on the show like Kiki Wolfkill, 343 Industries studio head and Halo executive producer, it was explained that every single choice had been heavily scrutinized by 343 Industries and Paramount+ before ever appearing on screen and that everything was placed there with intention. That includes, but is not limited to, the Chevy Tahoe. “It’s both frightening and exhilarating to know people care that much,” Kane said.

The interview goes on to note that a lot of what’s seen on the planet of Madrigal, which is where the Chevy Tahoe was spotted, is either built by the folks that live there or simply leftovers of the initial drop of colonization materials. That would, potentially, explain an extremely old truck on an outer colony.

“For people who haven’t spent time in the game industry, there’s no such thing as too fast a shot to notice something,” Wolfkill added. “We have to assume every single frame will be examined.”

The upcoming Halo television series is set to land on Paramount+ on March 24th. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo TV show right here.

