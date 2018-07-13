Halo Composer Leaves 343 Industries

Halo composer Kazuma Jinnouchi has left 343 Industries after an “amazing 7-year ride.”

According to Jinnouchi, today was officially his last day as an in-house composer for the Halo developer.

News of the composer’s departure comes way of his official Twitter account, where he also revealed he will be starting “a new chapter” as a freelancer, and of course, thanked fans for all of their support.

After an amazing 7-year ride, today is my last day at 343 Industries as an in-house composer. I’m becoming a freelancer and starting a new chapter of my adventure. HUGE thank you to @Halo and the community for letting me do what I love! I wouldn’t be what I am without you. — Kazuma Jinnouchi (@kazjin2612) July 13, 2018

Jinnouchi began his career at 343 Industries after moving to the United States in 2011 from Japan and his previous job at Konami where he worked on Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear: Peacewalker.

Jinnouchi served as a composer on both Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians, as well as an integral part of the studio’s audio team.

For his work at the developer, Jinnouchi has garnered quite the fanbase, especially within the Halo community. Thus, it’s no surprise fans — as well as co-workers — are sad to see him depart, but thankful for everything he has done.

At the moment, Jinnouchi hasn’t divulged what he will do next, and there’s no indication of when said announcement will arrive.