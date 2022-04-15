Halo Episode 5 Sneak Peek Teases a Covenant Showdown

The Halo series on Paramount+ looks like it could finally be bringing things to a head between the UNSC and the Covenant. The streaming service has released a new sneak peek video at the upcoming fifth episode in the series, “Reckoning,” which picks up right where episode four, “Homecoming,” left off. And it seems like Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and the rest manage to unintentionally draw the attention of some particularly determined aliens.

Warning: there be spoilers for the Halo TV series on Paramount+ below.

In the most recent episode, Master Chief, Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone), and her assistant Adun (Ryan McParland) finally located the second artifact on John’s childhood home, Eridanus II. The new footage from the upcoming episode indicates that the group and a larger UNSC contingent, including the rest of Silver Team, converge on the planet to extract it from the rock before the Covenant gets wind of what they are doing.

You can check out the sneak peek at Halo‘s fifth episode for yourself embedded below:

Unfortunately, it appears that the extraction ends up triggering some kind of reaction with the artifact. While it sends visible, destructive showcases through the UNSC camp, it is implied that it also manages to reveal its location to Makee (Charlie Murphy) and the rest of the Covenant as well. The brief clip ends with the Covenant arriving and the UNSC engaging them in a firefight… with the outcome unclear.

The fifth episode of the Halo television series, “Reckoning,” is set to release on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 21st. The first four episodes are currently available on the streaming service right now. New episodes, in general, release on Thursdays. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Halo TV show right here. And you can catch Halo directly on Paramount+ right here.

What do you think about the sneak peek at Halo's fifth episode? Are you looking forward to seeing the Spartans taking on the Covenant once again?