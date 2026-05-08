Halo Insider Shares New Details on Halo Infinite Sequel

A new report from a credible Halo insider has shed light on what the eventual sequel to Halo Infinite could have in store. While developer Halo Studios is currently focused on the upcoming release of Halo: Campaign Evolved, which is a remake of the original Halo: Combat Evolved, the mainline series is expected to continue with a new installment at some point in the future. And while the reveal of this new Halo game might still be years away, we now have some details of what Halo Studios could be working on behind the scenes.

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Coming by way of YouTuber Rebs Gaming, the insider opened up about former Halo director Joseph Staten’s plans for the follow-up to Halo Infinite. Staten, who departed from what was still 343 Industries in 2023, had outlined a plan for what was internally called “Campaign Next.” This project was set to be a new campaign that would look to expand upon the Endless, which is a race that was introduced in Halo Infinite. The choice to focus more on the Endless was made at the cost of bringing back the Flood, who are one of the most popular species in Halo lore.

While it was presumed that these plans from Staten might not be put into action given that he’s no longer at Halo Studios, a new reveal suggests this might not be the case. Rebs Gaming pointed to a recent listing for a Narrative Design Director at Halo Studios which happens to use the term “Halo Next” multiple times. While not identical to the “Campaign Next” terminology used by Staten, the similarity of these terms cannot be overlooked and implies that the sequel to Halo Infinite that’s currently in development could end up containing some of these past ideas that stemmed from the Halo director.

Regardless of the direction that Halo Studios looks to go in next with the mainline series, it’s clear that we won’t be getting this sequel to Infinite for a long time. Not only is Halo Studios clearly still staffing up for this new campaign project, but other reports have indicated that the company is also working on remakes of Halo 2 and Halo 3 that will follow Halo: Campaign Evolved. If true, then perhaps we could learn more about these remakes next month during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7th.

As for Halo: Campaign Evolved, the upcoming game is reportedly targeting a launch this summer and will be playable across Xbox Series X/S, PC, and for the first time ever, PS5.

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