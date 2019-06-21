Halo Infinite Will Have Multiple Betas Before Launch

If you can’t wait until holiday 2020 to play Halo Infinite, you don’t have to. Today, developer 343 Industries announced that it will run mutliple “opt-in flights” before launch, or in other words, betas. As you would expect, these betas will begin small, but the closer release draws, the bigger they will get. That said, if you’re on PC, you’re going to have to settle getting in on the action second, because opt-in flights will come to Xbox One users first. However, 343 Industries stresses the PC version and its players will be treated just like the Xbox One version and its players, which doesn’t explain why they get access later, but at the very least we know this isn’t indicative of any larger preferential treatment.

As for when these betas will roll out, who knows. Unfortunately, 343 Industries doesn’t divulge any further specifics, but when it does have more details to share, you can expect to read about them over on the official Halo Waypoint website.

From the sounds of it, none of these betas will be open to the public, or at least won’t be open for anyone to play. Rather, it sounds like they will be closed betas that expand in size over time. For the moment, this is a bit unclear, but I wouldn’t count on an open beta from the game before launch.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox Scarlett, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release holiday 2020 alongside the Xbox Scarlett. At the moment, details on the game — such as an official story synopsis — haven’t been divulged. Further, we have yet to see actual gameplay footage of the title, and we may not until E3 2020.

According to 343 Industries, Halo Infinite is a “spiritual reboot” and will represent the next generation of Halo.

“Part of why there’s been that span of time between Halo 5 and Infinite is the retooling of the infrastructure to give us the flexibility to do whatever we wanted with that game,” said 343 Industries about the game earlier this month. “But it’s also about setting off the next generation of Halo. We want people to be able to come into Halo Infinite who may not have played any other Halo game before.”

