‘Halo Infinite’ Confirmed for E3

343 Industries has been very open in recent months about their upcoming Halo Infinite title, including how Master Chief will look and how they’ve learned from past mistakes. Though 343 seems content with laying low for now, at least we have confirmation that they will have tons of newness to show fans come June when E3 kicks off.

In a new episode of Unfiltered over at IGN, 343 Industries head Bonnie Ross confirmed that the upcoming entry into the Halo franchise will have a strong presence at E3 this year. Not only that, but she also confirmed that the game’s director, Chris Lee, will also be there to show off some new gameplay and hopefully a release date.

We’ve been learning alot these past several months about the game, including how the studio “learned” from past mistakes and how this will be the “biggest” change for Master Chief yet. We’ve also learned that the story will leave fairly heavy into RPG themes with player choice, something that worked wonderfully for the Assassin’s Creed franchise earlier last year with Odyssey.

Though she didn’t explicitly state what their showcase will have to offer, it’s very possible we’ll have a new cinematic trailer alongside the promised gameplay. With Microsoft also delivering on their promise for their Play Anywhere program, perhaps even some PC footage will be shown off as well.

As for the show itself, E3 2019 will kick off on June 11 through the 13, though the Xbox showcase will likely be that Sunday or Monday prior.

