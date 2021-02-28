Halo Infinite Teaser Hints at Game's True Villain

✖

There’s still not a lot that we know about the story that Halo Infinite is planning to tell. The game takes place after the events of Halo 5: Guardians and finds Master Chief on Zeta Halo, which is yet another one of the titular structures that have been present in the series since the first installment. And while the game’s main antagonist so far has been pitched as Escharum, the leader of The Banished, a new teaser for Infinite might hint at another character being the primary villain.

Found embedded in a new blog post on the official Halo website, an audio recording between Master Chief and Catherine Halsey was discovered. The audio log only lasts for less than a minute, but the conversation between Chief and Halsey centers around Cortana. The dialogue is a bit ambiguous, but Halsey says that the universe is essentially in “survival mode” as a result of Cortana. As such, it looks like the big baddie of Halo Infinite could end up being Cortana.

ALSO quietly tucked away in this article is an AUDIO FILE between Chief and Halsey. https://t.co/CGxmwvcRkS — Zach (@ZachRRobertson) February 26, 2021

Of course, if you remember the events of Halo 5, perhaps this isn’t all that surprising. Cortana became an untrustworthy character throughout the events of the last mainline entry and ended up partnering with numerous other AI throughout the universe to assert peace through harsh means. The game ended with Cortana essentially gaining a large amount of uncontrollable power that Chief and the UNSC didn't know how to thwart.

Based on what we have seen of Halo Infinite so far, however, Cortana hasn’t really been mentioned or shown off all that much. In fact, this audio dialogue between Master Chief and Halsey is one of the first pieces of media that has emerged which details her potential role in the game. While it remains to be seen if she will remain as the actual “villain” by the time the credits roll, she surely seems to be proving to be a problem for the protagonists in the game.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait too much longer to see how the story of Halo Infinite is going to play out. The game is finally slated to arrive later this fall and will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

What do you expect to see from Cortana in Halo Infinite? Be sure to let me know in the comments down below or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Screen Rant]