Halo Infinite Is Ditching Seasons in Favor of Operations

Halo Infinite is dropping its seasonal content and moving towards a less scheduled form of content. Halo is easily Xbox's biggest original franchise, but it has been struggling for about a decade. Ever since Halo: The Master Chief Collection was released in 2014, the series has been met with constant issues. Buggy releases, lackluster campaigns, and more have plagued the series, and Halo Infinite was yet another difficult launch. Although it was a really good game and is one of the best exclusives Microsoft has had in years, its live-service multiplayer has been controversial due to how it has handled new content, progression, and more.

After about 2 years of support, Halo Infinite is moving away from seasons and embracing a new kind of content called "Operations". With that said, there will be no season 6 for Halo Infinite. This will lead to shorter battle passes with 20 tiers that run for about 4 – 6 weeks at a time. We will continue to see new content in Halo Infinite throughout 2024, though it seems like it won't be at the scale of a seasonal content drop like the past few years or even in comparison to other games like Call of Duty. It was confirmed that 343 Industries has a dedicated team supporting the game going forward, but the studio is also branching out to work on what comes next.

"We have a dedicated team working on supporting Halo Infinite and continuing to deliver coming forward, but also, we have additional teams now that are accelerating towards the future working on brand new projects," said community director Brian Jarrard during a live stream.

Ultimately, it looks like Halo Infinite is winding down support. Hopefully we'll continue to get new maps for the game, but it's anyone's guess. We've seen similar things happen to other games such as Red Dead Online. Rockstar Games stopped releasing big content updates for the game in favor of pouring its efforts into the development of Grand Theft Auto VI. Given it took about 7 years for Halo Infinite to release after Halo 5, it's anyone's guess how long it'll take to release a "Halo 7".