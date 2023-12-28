Halo Infinite Players Create Toy Story Map

Some Halo Infinite players have recreated Andy's room from Toy Story as a playable map. The Halo series is Xbox's marquee franchise. It has been there since day one and has been holding strong for over 20 years now. It has evolved tremendously during that time, prompting books, animated films, TV shows, spin-off games, toys, and more. It's quite possibly one of the most recognizable video game franchises, even getting the opportunity to grace Burger King meals for the release of Halo 3. Beyond that, Halo has also grown to include a co-op campaign, co-op horde modes, expansive PvP offerings, custom games, and Forge mode which allows players to make their own maps and content. It has been a staple of the Halo series since the third game and ensures there is always something new to discover in Halo while also empowering the players to make creative content.

A group of players recreated Andy's iconic room from the Toy Story series within Halo Infinite as a playable map. Of course, you could just load it up and look all the absurd attention to detail, but it can also be used as a map for actual PvP matches as well. The map is made with a lot of care, featuring some of the toys and objects from the films as well as nods to the history of the beloved Pixar series. You can take a look at some of the gameplay of the map down below and also go here to download the map yourself or find it within the custom games browser in-game.

There are a lot of great maps in Halo Infinite, but this Toy Story map is easily one of the best. It's incredibly creative, the scale of it makes it feel like you're having a toy battle in Andy's room, and it's a fun throwback to one of the greatest animated film franchises. Of course, Andy's room isn't really a setting in the Toy Story franchise anymore as Andy moved away to college at the end of the third film and gave his toys away to a new owner. A Toy Story 5 is expected to be coming within the next handful of years, but we have no idea what to expect from that movie as of right now.