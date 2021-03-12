Halo Infinite Won't Include Fan-Favorite Features From Previous Games

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has confirmed that some beloved features that have appeared in previous Halo installments won't be showing back up in this year's entry. While some of these aspects haven't appeared in a Halo game dating all the way back to Halo 3, some longtime fans had hopes that they might return with Infinite. For now, however, this will not be the case.

Divulged in a new Q&A session with 343 Industries, the studio touched on a litany of new details related to Halo Infinite. One of the questions that was asked over the course of the 44-minute video dealt with dual-wielding, which is a popular feature that appeared in Halo 2 and Halo 3. While the mechanic is something that many fans have hoped to see come back one day, 343 confirmed that Halo Infinite does not feature the ability to hold two weapons simultaneously. 343's Quinn Delhoyo said that the reason for opting not to include dual-wielding is that it allows the studio to focus primarily on other mechanics and features instead. That being said, Delhoyo did also leave the door open to this mechanic not being gone forever.

In that same vein, Delhoyo was also asked about whether playable Elites would be coming back as a playable class in Halo Infinite as well. Much like his answer with the dual-wielding question, Delhoyo said that this feature could one day come about, but for now, it's not something that the studio is planning to add. As such, Spartans will be the only playable class both in the game's campaign and in multiplayer.

Of course, with the Q&A lasting for so long, 343 Industries developers were also able to answer a number of additional inquiries as well. Some of these dealt with how the game's day/night cycle will work, the mission structure, and even the open-world design. All in all, this full video provides prospective Halo Infinite players with a ton of new info and should surely help make the wait until release a bit easier.

Speaking of release, Halo Infinite still doesn't have a launch date, but it is scheduled to arrive this fall. When it launches, it will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

How do you feel about the absence of these legacy features in Halo Infinite? Be sure to let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.