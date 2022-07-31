Halo Infinite Forge Creator Perfectly Remakes Silent Hills

Halo Infinite's Forge mode isn't officially out yet, but some players have gotten access to its tools and one of them even recreated PT AKA Silent Hills. For those that aren't aware, PT was a free game released on PlayStation 4 in 2014. It came from an unknown developer and was this really ambiguous project. Players would wake up in a room and then be trapped in a loop, walking through the same relatively normal-looking hallway in a welcoming-looking home. With each loop, things would begin to change, becoming increasingly sinister with a monster following the player and a fetus appearing in a bathroom. After a bunch of obtuse puzzle solving, the player would be rewarded with a cutscene that revealed the game was actually a new Silent Hill game from developer Hideo Kojima. It was regarded as one of the scariest gaming experiences ever at that time and had people thrilled for the full game, but it was sadly canceled.

With that said, YouTuber Death Templar released a walkthrough of a recreation of PT/Silent Hills in Halo Infinite's Forge mode. It's shockingly accurate and is a testament to the amazing building tools within the game. It features similar walls, picture frames, the creepy upstairs awning, and many more impressive details. Death Templar even added in the very unnerving moaning sounds that Lisa, the monster in the real game, makes through an edit in the video. Sadly, Death Templar wasn't able to create the actual looping effect by walking down into the basement like in the real game, but wants to get a version working for the full game when Forge is released.

As of right now, there's no concrete release window or date for Forge in Halo Infinite. Players are able to access the tools through leaked files and modding, but they can't really do a lot with their work at the moment since it can't be saved to the game and uploaded for other players to play. Nevertheless, it'll likely be one of the next things to come to Halo Infinite as co-op campaign is about to finally release.

