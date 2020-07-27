Halo Infinite Image Reveals New Information on the Game's Missions

✖

Last week, Microsoft revealed new information on Halo Infinite, but it appears that the gameplay footage shown during the Xbox Games Showcase actually had a bit more information than expected. Reddit poster ChipDibbles discovered a still image of the map that reveals some information about potential missions in the game. Halo Infinite features an open-world map, and the icons on the map seem to indicate different mission types. The still can be found in the Reddit post below, and it seems to have already set off a lot of speculation about the missions that will be available to players in the game!

It appears that the blue locations on the map (Golf Base, Echo Base) could be ally locations. The red, which are far more numerous, seem to be enemy locations. The "Gun Battery" location is yellow, which could mean that it's a highlighted location on the map, but it's all just speculation, at this time. There are also some interesting locations that can be seen on the map, most notably the "Marine Rescue K," which can be found in the top left corner of the map.

It's not surprising to see Halo Infinite generating this kind of speculation. While the game's graphics have received a fair bit of negative reception lately, Halo Infinite might still be the most highly-anticipated game on Xbox Series X. The Halo franchise has been a major success story for Microsoft going back to the original Xbox, and it seems quite likely that fans will be eager to check out the game when it launches later this year. With the game's winter 2020 release window swiftly approaching, it seems that more information on the game will be revealed sooner, rather than later.

Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Halo Infinite? What do you think of the map image? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

