Halo Infinite Toy Might Spoil a Character’s Post-Campaign Fate

Halo Infinite picks up where Halo 5: Guardians left off, and while Master Chief returns as the game’s protagonist, Jameson Locke does not appear. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD. While Locke played a pivotal role in the previous game, not only does he not appear in Halo Infinite, the game also hints that he might have been killed by the boss Hyperius. Though his death is not confirmed, an audio log cryptically hints at Locke’s fate while noting that Hyperius is in possession of his helmet and chest piece. However, it seems that developer 343 Industries might still have plans for Locke!

As noticed by GameSpot, a Mega Construx figure of Jameson Locke is set to release next year. The description for the Agent Locke figure on the company’s website states that its “designed as he appears in Halo Infinite.” This is particularly notable since Locke doesn’t actually appear! Given the fact that the Locke figure is missing pieces of his armor, there’s speculation that Locke might return in future content related to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toy tie-ins have a mixed history when it comes to these types of spoilers. Sometimes, toy companies will simply create sets loosely based on the source material; this is something that LEGO has frequently done with the Marvel films. However, there have been plenty of cases where tie-in merchandise has spoiled story elements from movies and video games. As such, it’s really hard to say whether Halo fans should assume that this figure is foreshadowing Locke’s return. Given the character’s prominent role in Halo 5: Guardians, it would be surprising if 343 Industries truly did choose to give him an off-screen death, though. For now, fans will just have to be patient and see what Xbox has planned for the future!

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you gotten a chance to jump into Halo Infinite‘s campaign yet? Would you be happy to see Jameson Locke return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!