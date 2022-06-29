Halo Infinite Dev Says Melee Bug Isn't Being Fixed Because Devs Aren't Available





Halo Infinite has been no stranger to controversy, but the latest incident revolves around a bug in the game being unresolved because there aren't any appropriate developers available for the task. Halo Infinite had a lot going for it when it launched as the multiplayer released as a free-to-play game almost a whole month before the campaign was released and it was all received fairly well. That was until players realized the game's progression was quite slow and tied to really boring or annoying challenges, Forge and co-op would be delayed many, many months, and it wouldn't be until about May of 2022 that the game would start to get some more significant content.

Although things are a bit better now and there's a good roadmap ahead, there are still issues. One such issue revolves around melee attacks not registering due to desynch, causing the game to think players are swinging at nothing and not actually making contact with the enemy that they believe is in front of them. It's not an uncommon thing to happen in games, though it's quite prevalent in Halo Infinite and apparently, it won't be fixed anytime soon. Senior sandbox designer Brian Berryhill responded to a compilation of the bug on Reddit and noted it was helpful to the developers, but also stated that this bug will likely go unresolved for a while longer as the devs that would work on it have been "allocated to other Infinite work." Nonetheless, it sounds like 343 will move to fix it at some point.

"Their work has had some knock-on benefit to our UCN solution, especially around movers (players, vehicles, etc) on object devices (elevators, pistons, bridges etc), but not around the melee and 'around the wall' shots," said Berryhill. "These devs are coming home to Sandbox soon (hopefully). The Community and Competitive Insights teams have done an amazing job at letting us know how frustrating these kind of situations are. It is high on our priority of fixes."

343 Industries is very good about communicating with its fans, particularly on Reddit and Twitter. Nevertheless, it still leaves some fans frustrated as they're left without an exact timeline of when such a critical combat feature will be fixed. Whatever the case may be, Halo Infinite still has some work to do and hopefully, 343 can make it a more stable experience sooner rather than later.

