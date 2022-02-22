Halo Infinite Multiplayer Brings Back Fracture: Tenrai Event

For the fourth time in this inaugural season of play, the Fracture: Tenrai event has now made its way back into the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite. This is an event that has already popped up since Season 1 began back in November 2021, and it gives players the ability to earn some unique armor sets and additional items through Infinite’s Event Pass. Per usual, though, Fracture: Tenrai won’t be around for long and will be ending in one week.

Starting today and extending until Wednesday, March 2, Fracture: Tenrai will let Halo Infinite players compete in a certain game mode (Fiesta) with the goal of completing a number of challenges. When those challenges are completed, players will unlock different items that can only be earned through this event. As mentioned, Fracture: Tenrai has already come to Halo Infinite on three different instances, with each new wave of the event carrying over one’s progress from the previous time. As a whole, Fracture: Tenrai will only take place over six different weeks throughout Season 1, which means that this upcoming week is the first of the event’s back half. So if you want to earn every item that is available in this event, you better get to playing.

“Week four of Fracture: Tenrai has come!” 343 said in a new post on the official Halo website today. “The free, limited-time Event Pass offers 30 tiers of rewards themed around the Yoroi Armor Core. Jump into the Fiesta event playlist and complete event-specific Challenges to unlock up to ten tiers of your reward track over the next week! May your victories bring fortune.”

Of course, Fracture: Tenrai is now live across all platforms for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. If you haven’t been playing the game for yourself, the multiplayer offering of the newest Halo game is free-to-play and is accessible across Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

Are you going to look to hop back into Fracture: Tenrai for yourself in Halo Infinite now that the event has come back?