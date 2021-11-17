Shroud Reveals Why He’s Not Playing Halo Infinite Multiplayer

Earlier this week, Xbox and 343 Industries surprised players with the release of Halo Infinite multiplayer. The game’s single-player campaign won’t launch until next month, but multiplayer has always been the highlight for most fans. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek. During a recent Twitch stream, Shroud was asked how he felt about the game’s multiplayer. The streamer has never been a fan of multiplayer from the series, and it seems little has changed. However, he does plan to check out the campaign when it launches.

“‘Are you enjoying this?’ Not really. It’s about what I expected, to be honest. Halo. Cool that it’s free, though. I’m more interested in the campaign,” Shroud said during the stream. He then added that he also might be interested in checking out some custom maps, as well.

Clearly, Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer hasn’t struck a chord with Shroud, but not every game is for everyone; it’s a safe bet that many Halo fans probably wouldn’t enjoy New World as much as Shroud has! Regardless of how the streamer feels, it seems like a lot of players are enjoying Halo Infinite at the moment. There were some technical hiccups on day one, but those seemed to be resolved very quickly.

It remains to be seen whether 343 Industries can stick the landing for Halo Infinite‘s single-player campaign, but if the quality of the multiplayer is an indicator, things are looking pretty good. Hopefully, Shroud will find more enjoyment from that, at the very least! Given the hype that has surrounded Halo Infinite over the last few years, there’s going to be a lot of pressure on the developer to deliver. Fans can check out the full release December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Halo Infinite right here.

