New Halo Infinite Tease Has Xbox Fans Excited

✖

A new Halo Infinite tease has Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC fans excited for the coming months. And hidden within this tease is seemingly a suggestion that the game's release date is coming sooner rather than later. After years of mostly silence, 343 Industries and Microsoft finally broke open about Halo Infinite this summer with a big gameplay reveal and information dump. This was then followed by more silence though, and a few months later, the game was delayed from the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to some undetermined time in the future.

Recently, this silence has continued, but apparently, it's almost over. 343 Industries has revealed that it's well aware Halo fans aren't impressed with this silence and it knows that players are eager to hear more. However, for now, the team has nothing to share.

"We want nothing more than to answer your questions," said 343 Industries. "We can't wait to go into deep detail about the rich story and characters in the Halo Infinite campaign, to dive into exactly how customization and progression works and shows up visually in the multiplayer experience, and provide a detailed look at the incredible depth of content across the entire game."

Coupling this, 343 Industries notes it wants to communicate more in the coming months, which does suggest we may get some of the above details soon. And if the information starts flowing out, surely a release date won't be far behind.

"We're working with the team to provide an end of year update and establish plans to be much more communicative in the coming months," said the developer, specifically.

Unlike the last few years, it sounds like a lot more information -- even if it's granular and about development -- will be provided on Halo Infinite between December and the first few months of 2021.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date, but most expect the first-person shooter to hit the above platforms sometime in 2021.

For more coverage on Master Chief's latest adventure -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.