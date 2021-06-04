Halo Infinite Release Window Potentially Revealed

✖

A more defined release window for Halo Infinite seems to have leaked ahead of Xbox's upcoming presentation with Bethesda at E3 2021. While we have previously only been told by 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios to expect the latest iteration of Halo to launch later this fall, one source has now shared what they believe will be the title's actual release month when it arrives later in the year.

Coming by way of Colt Eastwood, a prominent YouTuber that often covers the Xbox beat, Halo Infinite is said to be releasing in September 2021. Eastwood shared this information in his latest video where he said that Infinite will be the game that Xbox opens its showcase with. During this presentation, 343 Industries is said to be planning to show a bit of the game's campaign but will primarily be highlighting the multiplayer component, which is something we haven't really seen up until this point. He then said that this segment of the showcase will also confirm the aforementioned September release date.

So just how reputable is this information? Well, Eastwood says that he's been talking to a number of different sources that have passed these details about the release window for Halo Infinite on to him. Assuming that these sources are reliable, the launch window could be correct. Because we don't know the root source here, though, it's better to take all of what is being expressed with a grain of salt.

That being said, it is worth stressing that internally, those at 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios likely have a launch date for Halo Infinite already planned out. With the game supposedly releasing in the next six months, those working on the game absolutely know what it should be arriving. As such, if those details happened to make their way to the right parties outside of Microsoft, it wouldn't be shocking to find out that a launch window leak like this would be legitimate.

Still, all we know for certain is that when Halo Infinite does arrive later this year, it will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. If an official release date for the game is given later this month on June 13, we'll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.com once we learn more.

Do you think Halo Infinite could release in September? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.