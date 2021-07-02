Halo infinite Creators Share Update on the Multiplayer Beta

✖

If you’re one of the many Halo fans looking forward to the first public Halo Infinite tests, you’ve probably been refreshing your go-to Twitter accounts and other sources each day while looking for news in hopes that the beta will launch the next day or perhaps even that day. Based on a brief update from 343 Industries, however, it looks like you won’t have to worry about a sudden beta launch or being left out because you didn’t get an email. The developer said that the details for the multiplayer test will be made public ahead of the test’s start and that the test and its release “will not be a surprise.”

John Junyszek, the community manager for Halo at 343 Industries, addressed this topic and more recently in response to a Twitter user who wanted to know more about the Halo Infinite multiplayer trials coming before the game’s release. Whether refer to it as a technical preview, a beta, a test, or a “flight” as 343 Industries likes to do with its public Halo tests, Junyszek said you’ll know about the Halo Infinite flight ahead of time.

PSA: Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview details will be made known ahead of time. It will not be a surprise 👍 You will *need* to be a registered Halo Insider: https://t.co/ZgoCq07hR9 https://t.co/m9Wt4vU42F — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) June 30, 2021

We're constantly evaluating the flighting build, just like we do with MCC flights, and the exact timing is dictated by development realities. That said, once we have a firm date locked in, we'll let you know 👊 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) June 30, 2021

Junyszek also informed players that 343 Industries hasn’t actually set a firm date for the Halo Infinite technical preview either, so not even the developer is 100% certain when the first tests will take place. He said the flight builds are being evaluated often just as the ones for Halo: The Master Chief Collection are handled. One thing that was stressed, however, is that just as 343 Industries required with those Master Chief Collection flights, you’ll have to be a registered Halo Insider if you want to take part of whatever is done with Halo Infinite when those tests start.

Halo Infinite does not yet have a set release date, but it’s expected to be released some time during the holiday season later this year. Until then, players can expect the technical previews mentioned by the developers as well as the occasional updates on the game from the Halo Waypoint blog posts.