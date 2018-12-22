‘Halo Infinite’ Will Have Four-Player Splitscreen, ‘Halo: Reach’ Customization

343 Industries has been very chatty lately about their upcoming Halo Infinite title, including how Master Chief will look and how they’ve learned from past mistakes. In a recent livestream, the team also talked about how the new game is developed with PC in mind and how there will be four-player splitscreen!

For those that only care about splitscreen (totally understandable), the couch co-op for up to four players has already been testy and is ready to roll out! The team is looking to add more testers for Halo Infinite to try out various aspects of the game – and yes, that includes the splitscreen features. For those thinking being in the next wave of testing will let you play the game super early – not so much. According to the livestream linked above, the next stage will take place very shortly before the full game releases to the public.

Player customization was also talked about a little bit, including how it was mainly inspired by Halo: Reach which was the popular consensus among the Halo community. As for PC settings, the title is using its SlipSpace Engine with PC in mind. The biggest attention to detail for the studio was scalability and making sure PC gamers were treated like “First-Class citizens.”

Though we don’t know much about Halo Infinite other than the small look we had during E3, what we do know has been impressive so far. We can’t wait to see all of the new revisions the team keeps talking about, and how they are bringing the story back to Master Chief.

Interested in learning more about the upcoming game? You can check out our community hub right here to see what’s been revealed so far since the initial announcement!

We still don’t have a release date yet and honestly? We probably won’t get one until Microsoft’s showcase at E3 2019. Still, the continuous sneak peeks are exciting and that excitement can definitely be felt in the Halo community.

Excited to see what’s next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!