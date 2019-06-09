Halo Infinite Is The “Next Generation” of Halo, Says 343 Industries

Halo Infinite isn’t just the next Halo on PC and Xbox, it represents a new direction for the series, an evolution you might say. In fact, in the past, 343 Industries has referred to the new installment as a “spiritual reboot,” which perhaps explains why it’s not simply called Halo 6. A spiritual reboot is a bit of a wishy-washy term, but according to 343 Industries Kiki Wolfkill, part of the reason the game is referred to as this is because it’s aiming to be a new Halo experience that will be attractive to both fans of the sci-fi shooter series, and people who have never played it before. According to Wolfkill, 343 Industries wants the game to set off the “next generation” of Halo with it.

“That’s a huge challenge for any IP, even wider entertainment franchises,” said Wolfkill when talking about preparing the series for a new audience to GamesIndustry. “Part of why there’s been that span of time between Halo 5 and Infinite is the retooling of the infrastructure to give us the flexibility to do whatever we wanted with that game. But it’s also about setting off the next generation of Halo. We want people to be able to come into Halo Infinite who may not have played any other Halo game before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At the same time, part of what my role is and my goal with the transmedia pieces is, how do we start to engage new audiences and bring people into the universe so that when Infinite comes out, maybe people who haven’t played before are interested in playing.”

The way 343 Industries has talked about Halo Infinite since it revealed the game last year has been pretty vague. It’s hard to get a good sense of what this game is, and how much it’s like traditional Halo. That said, tomorrow that should change, when the game is revealed once again during Microsoft’s E3 press conference.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One, PC, and possibly the next-gen Xbox. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.