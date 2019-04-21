‘Halo Infinite’ Will Have “Big Social Modes” And “Loads of Shenanigans”

While responding to battle royale mode rumors, 343 Industries’ Franchise Development Director Frank O’Conor shared an interesting tidbit about Halo Infinite. While O’Conor insists there won’t be a battle royale mode in the game, the team is looking into “big social modes with loads of organic shenanigans” for the first-person shooter. So, you may not get your battle royale mode, but you may get something similar to it.

Now, I don’t know about you, but when I hear “big social modes” I think of something like Destiny, not something like Apex Legends or Fortnite. And given that Halo Infinite is likely going down the live-service route, it isn’t very surprising it wants to do so with big social modes. In the past, 343 Industries has said it will be expanding on the franchise with Infinite, as well look to add more RPG elements and character customization options. It doesn’t sound like Halo Infinite is reinventing the wheel with its new take on what Halo can be, but rather it appears it’s dipping into the type of games that are increasingly populating market places.

343 Industries pitches Halo Infinite as a spiritual reboot, which implies there’s going to be some big changes, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this big changes coincide with these “big social modes.”

Unfortunately, at this point, all we can do is speculate, but hopefully that will change soon. We will presumably hear and see much more of the game at E3 in a couple of months. If the game is releasing in the next 18-24 months, 343 Industries is going to have to start showing this new vision for Halo soon. It’s been talking about it for awhile, and the more they talk about it, the more muddy the waters get around what type of game it is.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One, PC, and possibly the next-gen Xbox. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window.

