Halo Infinite Is A Xbox Scarlett Launch Title, New Trailer Revealed

Last E3, Microsoft announced Halo Infinite, the next installment in the popular Xbox and PC franchise. Today, during Microsoft’s E3 2019 presser, Microsoft and 343 Industries returned with the Xbox One and PC game, and this time had a lot more to show and say about it. For example, it revealed it’s releasing fall 2020 on Xbox One, PC, and Project Scarlett (the next Xbox). It also provided a meaty look at the game via a new trailer, which you check out above.

Halo Infinite is the third chapter in the Reclaimer Saga, and follows the events of Halo 5: Guardians. That said, while it’s a follow-up to Halo 5, as you can see, it doesn’t have the number six anywhere in its title. And that’s because 343 Industries considers it a “spiritual reboot.”

“We’re kind of calling it a ‘spiritual reboot,’” said 343 Industries boss Bonnie Ross. “That’s kind of how we talk about it. There has been a lot of introspective time to really reflect on what [we have] done as 343. Where have we made mistakes? Where have we hit it right? What does Halo mean to all of us?

343 Industries has also talked about the game as the “next generation” of Halo, and a game that will be equally friendly to die-hard fans and newcomers. To achieve this, 343 Industries has created a brand-new engine, the Slipspace engine, which is also partially why the game is taking longer than normal. And reportedly Microsoft is also dumping a ton of resources into the game, with one report claiming it’s currently the most expensive project in gaming. Meanwhile, one Xbox insider claims “careers will be made or broken” on how well the game does. In short, 343 Industries is going all out on this one, and it today at E3, it showed that.

Halo Infinite will be available on Xbox One, Project Scarlett, and PC when it releases. For more news, media, and information on the shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, be sure to check back frequently throughout E3 as more details on the game surfaced.

