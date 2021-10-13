Halo Infinite Season Pass Leaks and Xbox Players Are Divided About It

A new Halo Infinite leak has Halo fans looking forward to the release of the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC game divided. The leak comes the way of the game’s files and the dataminers that have been digging through these files, and it confirms that the game will have a Battle Pass. And like most games, the Battle Pass will be available for free, but it won’t come with the same amount of content as the premium version of the Battle Pass.

A Battle Pass in Halo Infinite is enough to have many OG Halo fans annoyed, as it’s new to the series and the result of the success other games, like Fortnite and Apex Legends, have had monetizing through Battle Passes. What makes the leak even more divisive though is that there are levels in the free version that don’t even come with anything, which again isn’t very different

Over on Reddit, where the leak was shared, fans are not only divided about the existence of the Battle Pass and how inferior the free version is, but the content of the premium version, which some aren’t impressed with.

“I know the game is free-to-play, but the Battle Pass seems [like] character customization behind a paywall, I don’t know if this fits the game,” writes one Reddit user of the leak. “I have no problem with the game having a BP in it and it’s cool that it can be a one-time purchase, but couldn’t they think about more interesting things to put in it.”

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the leak is genuine, datamining leaks can sometimes be inconclusive, incomplete, and misleading. Not only is everything here unofficial, but it’s subject to change.

Halo Infinite is set to release worldwide on December 8 via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the sci-fi first-person shooter, click here.