Halo Infinite Fans Slam Game Over Missing Feature

The Halo Infinite Beta has revealed that the upcoming Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC game does not have teammate player collision like previous games in the series, and this is a problem, at least for many of the series’ most hardcore fans. In the current build of the game, players simply clip through teammates as if they aren’t there. This may seem like an extreme oversight, but it’s actually how quite a few multiplayer shooters handle player collision. That said, it’s not how Halo has handled player collisions in the past.

Taking to Twitter, many Halo fans have called out and slammed the lack of player collision currently in Halo Infinite, including many content creators known for their Halo content and who will ultimately help popularize the new installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Teammate Player Collision [is] still not in Halo Infinite. Feel like we’re losing out on a lot of potential fun and creative plays just for the sake of not bumping into people occasionally,” said Hidden Reach while talking about the issue. “Hopefully, 343 at least acknowledge this in their next feedback article.”

“Halo [Infinite] is looking wonderful, but this is a massive problem,” added Chris Ray Gun. “I’m not sure if this is just a testing thing or an optional feature or what, but the fact that nobody on the team argued against this being a default setting worries me. This destroys so many custom games it’s insane.”

https://twitter.com/ChrisRGun/status/1441035922867372035

At the moment of publishing, developer 343 Industries hasn’t addressed this particular feedback, and, for now, it’s worth noting the plan could be to add player collision for the final release. If this is the plan though, it hasn’t been relayed. That said, we will be sure to update the story when and if more information is provided.

Halo Infinite is scheduled to release on December 8 via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the December-bound first-person shooter, click here.