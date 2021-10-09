Halo Infinite Leak Seemingly Reveals Major Announcement Early

A new Halo Infinite leak is making the rounds, and it’s because it has major implications for the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC game. Halo Infinite is set to finally release this December, but when the sci-fi first-person shooter does finally release, it will be missing content that was previously promised. While 343 Industries is set to deliver both the campaign and core multiplayer experience, other content has been delayed. For example, there will be no co-op campaign at launch. The Forge Mode will also be missing. That said, if the aforementioned leak is true, the delay of the latter will be worth it.

The leak comes courtesy of the game’s files and the dataminers who have been digging through these files. What the leak means is that Forge will allow for way more customization and freedom. Think of the current iteration of the mode and then imagine it on steroids. That’s the implication of the leak. Again, for your average player, there may not be much mileage here, but those with a bit of game design experience and who understand scripting tools could do wonders with this revamp, like create entire campaigns.

Of course, it remains to be seen how it will all be implemented and supported. This could end up being a false alarm if 343 Industries doesn’t execute on its ambitions. That said, at this point, there’s no denying that the developer is aiming big with the mode, which probably explains why it’s not coming until Season 3 of the game next year.

https://twitter.com/ChrisRGun/status/1446305706349670454

At the moment of publishing, neither 343 Industries nor Xbox have commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. The pair rarely comment on leaks, and this probably isn’t going to change with this leak. However, if either or both buck expectations and do provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Halo Infinite is set to release worldwide on December 8, 2021 via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the long-awaited and highly-anticipated new Halo game, click here.