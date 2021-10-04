Halo Infinite Campaign Praised by Xbox Boss

One of the main faces behind the Xbox brand has recently praised the campaign of Halo Infinite, bringing a lot of excitement to fans who are hoping to see more from the game mode in the near future. Over the past year, developer 343 Industries has largely opted to not show anything further from the campaign of Halo Infinite, causing a number of fans to question how development on this aspect of the title is going. In the case of one Xbox boss, though, it sounds like the single-player component of the game is something that will end up being quite enjoyable.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, Xbox GM Aaron Greenberg was sharing his thoughts on the recent Halo Infinite flight that took place over the weekend. When another user ended up sharing their own experience with Infinite’s multiplayer mode with Greenberg, he responded and revealed that he has recently played the campaign for himself. Although Greenberg didn’t reveal much about the campaign of Halo Infinite, he did say that it left him “smiling all weekend!”

Same here Benji, got to play some campaign on Friday and been smiling all weekend! — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) October 3, 2021

Although 343 Industries hasn’t shown anything new from the campaign of Halo Infinite since 2020, the studio has already guaranteed eager fans that this won’t ring true for much longer. As the game continues to approach its release later this year, those at 343 have already said that new footage from the campaign will end up coming about via trailers that will start to arrive in the coming months. And while this might not alleviate the desire to see more of the campaign right this moment, at least the mode sounds like it’s shaping up nicely in Greenberg’s opinion,

At this point in time, Halo Infinite is still slated to launch later this year on December 8 and will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Whenever new campaign footage ends up being revealed, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Are you still excited about Halo Infinite? And what are you hoping to see from the game’s campaign? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.