Nickmercs Says Halo Infinite Is “Same Old S**t”

Over the last few days, a lot of players have gotten the chance to spend time with Halo Infinite multiplayer. So far, reception has been fairly strong, and a lot of Halo fans seem very happy about the early release. However, not everyone seems to be a fan, including Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff. In a recent video shared to his TikTok, Nickmercs discussed this year’s biggest Xbox exclusive. While the streamer did say that he was having fun with Halo Infinite, he also expressed that the game doesn’t offer much beyond what players have come to expect from the series.

“I was playing Halo. Pretty good, but same old s**t, you know? Dochit me and he agrees,” said the streamer. Nickmercs went on toelaborate. “Same old s**t means… what does it mean? It means I’m having fun, but I feellike it’s the same old thing, you know?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s worth noting that Nickmercs is not the only streamer that seems to feel this way about Halo Infinite. During a recent stream, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek expressed similar thoughts, calling the game “about what I expected.” Shroud did, however, state that he is interested in the game’s single-player campaign, which is set to release next month.

It will be interesting to see how the general opinion of Halo Infinite is shaped over time. It’s possible that streamers like Nickmercs and Shroud will come to see the game’s strengths as 343 Industries adds more updates, or it’s possible that Halo Infinite just isn’t for them. Not every game is for everyone, and there are enough shooters available that players can find the one that best fits their play style and preferences.

Halo Infinite‘s full release is set for December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Halo Infinite right here.

Have you gotten a chance to jump into Halo Infinite yet? How are you feeling about the game’s multiplayer so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!