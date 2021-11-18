Halo Infinite Nerf Blasters and Funko Pops Include In-Game Skins

Xbox / 343 Industries surprise launched the Halo Infinite mulitiplayer earlier this week with a full launch set for December 8th on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Fortunately, issues with Battle Pass are being worked out, but there are ways to secure some fun skins without grinding. In fact, you’ll get some real-world Nerf blasters and Funko Pops as a bonus.

Earlier this year, Hasbro released a wave of Nerf blasters that come packaged with codes for weapon skins. Funko ran a similar promotion with the first wave of Halo Infinite Pop figures. Even Razer dropped a line of PC peripherals with Halo Infinite DLC.

That said, the Halo Infinite Nerf blasters are especially interesting in this lineup – particularly the Halo Nerf MA40, which is fully motorized and fires 10 darts. Not surprisingly, there has been a surge of sales on this blaster in recent days. At the time of writing, you can backorder one here at Entertainment Earth for the near standard price of $52.99 (originally $49.99). Listings are live here on Amazon and here at Walmart, though they were sold out or wildly overpriced at the time of writing. Keep tabs on those links for restocks.

Additional Nerf blasters in the Halo Infinite range include the Mangler and Nerf Halo Bulldog SG. Details about those blasters can be found in the official descriptions below:

Nerf Halo Mangler Dart Blaster ($16.99): Buy on Amazon / Best Buy: “Imagine yourself as one of the Covenant and get ready to battle the UNSC! The blaster has a 6-dart drum and comes with 6 Official NERF ELITE darts, enough to fully load the drum. Pull back the priming handle to get the blaster ready to fire, then press the trigger to fire 1 dart. Prime and press the trigger again to fire another dart. The drum has a cover that opens so you can more easily access the drum to load darts.” Includes Mangler NERF Emblem and Weapon Charm DLC.

Nerf Halo Bulldog Sg Dart Blaster ($34.99) – Buy on Amazon: “Imagine yourself as the Master Chief and take aim with this blaster to battle the alien alliance! Fire 10 darts in a row with pump-action blasting from the rotating drum that holds 10 NERF ELITE darts. Move the pump handle to prime the blaster then press the trigger to fire 1 dart. The blaster comes with 10 Official NERF ELITE foam darts and has flip-up sights and tactical rails”. Includes NERF Bulldog Weapon Skin and Charm DLC.