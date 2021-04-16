New Halo Infinite Rumor Has Halo 3 Fans Excited

✖

A new Halo Infinite rumor has surfaced online with a variety of supposed details about the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game, and some of these details have fans of Halo 3 in particular excited. The rumor comes the way of an anonymous source, but it's nonetheless been making the rounds within the Halo community.

According to the rumor, Halo Infinite's multiplayer is shaping up well, or as the rumor puts, everything "feels just right." To this end, the rumor notes if you're a big fan of Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo 5 in particular, you'll love how the game feels.

Speaking of Halo 3, the rumor adds that one of the most popular multiplayer maps from this game, The Pit, is back. However, rather than just recreate the map one-for-one, 343 Industries has remade and tweaked the map.

Flag-juggling is also apparently back. Meanwhile, players can pull anything on the map and throw it at opponents using the grapple shot, including other players and the flag, or pull whatever you pick up towards you.

In addition to this, the rumor relays word of new medals and a new Battle Pass system that is similar to what is in the Master Chief Collection. However, levels will unlock with in-game currency not microtransactions.

This is more or less the rumor ends. It notes that 343 Industries has "years and years" of "multiplayer maps, new content, weapons, and DLC" in the pipeline, but it doesn't get at what any of this content is.

As for the source of the rumor, it's from somebody that claims to be working on the game as a QA Tester. In other words, it's from an anonymous source, which means it should be taken with considerable skepticism and hesitation. Further, even if everything here is legit and accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, 343 Industries and Microsoft have not addressed this rumor, and given that it's been circulating for a few days with no comment suggests there's no plan to address the claims. However, if either party does provide any type of comment or acknowledgment, we will update the story with whatever you need to know. In the meantime, for more coverage on the 2021-bound first-person shooter, click here.