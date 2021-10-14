Halo Infinite Leak Reveals Never-Before-Seen Weapons

A new Halo Infinite leak — which comes courtesy of the files of the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game — has seemingly revealed the full weapon list of the game, and in the process, some never-before-seen weapons that either will be revealed between now and the game’s release this December, be held as surprises, or that were scrapped at some point in the game’s torturous development.

If the leak is accurate — which it appears to be — then there are a total of 22 weapons in the game. Whether this will be how many there will be at launch, remains to be seen. Again, it’s possible some of these weapons have been scrapped or will be held for the post-launch support of the game. Whatever the case, the list of weapons includes two players have never seen, the Cindershot and the Disruptor.

Due to the fact that these weapons are in the game’s files, dataminers have been able to get their hands on them through custom games. As you can see in the video above, the Disruptor appears to be some type of sidearm making use of electricity. Meanwhile, the Cindershot fires bouncing and explosive energy spheres. In addition to previewing these two guns, the video above also previews some returning guns from previous games, like the Hyrda.

At the moment of publishing, 343 Industries and Xbox haven’t addressed the leak in any capacity. This probably isn’t going to change. That said, while there’s little room to doubt the validity of the leak, the implications, conclusions, and speculation it has created all need to be taken with a grain of salt. Datamining leaks can sometimes be misleading.

Halo Infinite is set to release worldwide on December 12 via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more coverage on the new Halo game, click here.