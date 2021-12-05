Halo Infinite Player Discovers Major Downgrade From Halo Reach

The Halo Infinite campaign is set to release in just three days via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Until then, Halo fans on Xbox and PC will have to continue to settle for grinding the battle pass in Halo Infinite multiplayer, which was released in Beta form last month. So far, Halo Infinite is shaping up to be one of 2021’s biggest success stories. While the jury is still out on the campaign, the multiplayer already has its hooks in many, despite battle progression problems, a lack of playlists, and a few shortcomings here and there.

The latest shortcoming has been discovered by a player over on the Halo Reddit page. Taking to the Halo Reddit, one player pointed out that Halo Infinite’s armor does not conform to the variety of selectable body types, “resulting in a virtually unnoticeable difference between them.”

As the player points out, this is essentially a downgrade as older games in the series, like Halo Reach, accounted for body types and how they look, and look differently, in various armors. In other words, Halo Infinite is missing a fairly basic feature that a Halo game from 2010 had.

Now, it’s possible this is by design. It’s possible 343 Industries wanted to minimize the differences in how body armors look on various body types. Why it would do this, who knows, but it’s a possibility. Until this is confirmed though, many are taking this as nothing more than an oversight and a downgrade.

As always, we will keep you updated. 343 Industries and various developers at the studio have been very proactive about communicating with fans on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere, so there’s a decent chance this post will be addressed. If this happens, the story will be updated accordingly.

For more coverage of Halo Infinite on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and viral Reddit posts — click here.