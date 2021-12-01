Halo Infinite Announces More Free Content for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers

Halo Infinite‘s campaign is just one week away from release, and it will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. We’ve known this for some time now, but today, Xbox revealed that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also receive the “Pass Tense” MA40 AR Bundle. This bundle includes the MA40 Assault Rifle coating, four 2XP Boosts, and four Challenge Swaps. Halo Infinite players that aren’t Game Pass Ultimate subscribers don’t seem like they’ll be missing out on anything too major, but for those that do subscribe to the service, it’s a pretty nice perk!

The “Pass Tense” bundle requires Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer to use, and it will not arrive until December 8th. An image of the bundle can be found embedded below.

Xbox Game Pass has gotten a big push from Microsoft over the last year, and the availability of games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 on day one is a pretty big incentive to subscribe. Sales for Xbox Series S beat out every other console on Black Friday, and it’s easy to imagine Game Pass might have played a role in that. The $300 all-digital system is the perfect option for players looking to mostly use the service. Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer released about two weeks ago, and has quickly found a lot of fans online. The early drop seems to have paid off in a major way for Microsoft, leading to strong word of mouth. It will be interesting to see if Halo Infinite drives more subscribers to the service in the coming months, but it certainly seems like a strong possibility. Perhaps it will even lead to more exclusive perks for subscribers!

Halo Infinite‘s full release is set for December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Halo Infinite right here.

