Dr Disrespect Loses It and Smashes Controller Because of Halo Infinite

While a lot of gamers seems to be enjoying Halo Infinite at the moment, Dr Disrespect has been a bit more critical. Prior to launch, the streamer didn’t find himself all that impressed with Halo Infinite‘s beta compared to the one for Battlefield 2042, but that didn’t stop him from jumping into the Xbox game once the multiplayer was released. However, the streamer once again had strong words to say about Halo Infinite after smashing a controller in a fit of rage during a recent stream. Apparently, the game’s aim assist failed him during a match, and the two time was not too pleased!

“I got none! I got none! None! F**k! Right? None! We got none! No f**king aim assist in this game. All day! None,” he screamed during the stream.

At this point, Dr Disrespect smashed the controller to the ground, before attempting to piece it back together. Surprisingly enough, the streamer was able to collect himself pretty quickly following the outburst. He proceeded to say that he is enjoying the game, but there are elements that have made it less than perfect.

“Oh, man. As good as Halo comes off to be, there’s a lot of little things that are adding up. That just makes it like… I mean what the f**k, man? Seven years!”

Obviously, no online game is perfect at launch, and it seems like a safe bet that 343 Industries will continue to make improvements to Halo Infinite over the coming weeks and months. That doesn’t help Dr Disrespect at the moment, but it’s also hard to say just how common this aim assist issue might be. Hopefully, very few other players are coming across similar problems!

Halo Infinite‘s full release is set for December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Halo Infinite right here.

[H/T: Dexerto]