Spartan Linda-058 Has a New Threat to Conquer In This Exclusive ‘Halo: Lone Wolf’ First Look

There’s a new comic adventure on the way for Halo fans and we’ve got your exclusive first look at what the latest journey has in store – including the potential end for humanity itself.

The new comic series gets dark. Dark Horse Comics tells us, “With Dr. Chen, a dangerous ex-ONI scientist, in her sights, Spartan Linda-058 and her AI companion must find a way to end the threat posed by Chen and evacuate the endangered humans in the settlement. But as the Covenant prepare to stage an assault, Linda discovers that Chen holds the key to a secret that could endanger all of humanity if it fell into the wrong hands.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out an exclusive preview of the first issue below:

The latest adventure comes to life with the help of an incredibly talented team including writer Anne Toole (Horizon Zero Dawn, The Witcher), art by Kieren McKewon (White Canvas) and JL Straw (Back to the Future), with colours by Dan Jackson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Call of Duty: Zombies).

The first issue officially goes on sale January 2, 2019 and is available for pre-order right now! It will be available both at local comic shops and online, though we do recommend that you support your local comic shop by requesting a copy there and helping out in your own community that way.

It’s also the perfect gift for any Halo fan with the holiday season just around the corner! Just a suggestion!

Need even more Halo in your life? You can also check out Halo: Collateral Damage, which made its debut earlier this year:

“Halo: Collateral Damage follows the Master Chief and Blue Team as they are deployed by the UNSC to an unstable colony world. Their mission: to terminate the Covenant’s efforts to uncover something ancient and powerful beneath the planet’s surface. However, as the mission takes a turn for the unexpected, the Spartan-II strike team realizes that the stakes of their mission are higher than they imagined, and they’ll have to rely on each other and a small group of human rebels to survive.”

Thoughts on seeing Linda once more? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more Spartan goodness.