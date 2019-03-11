‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ Surface Hub PC Listing Spotted

Microsoft is gearing up for an exciting March 12th Inside Xbox episode and among the announcements, the team over at Xbox Game Studios have already teased that they have some “exciting” Halo news regarding the Master Chief collection. There have been rumors for a long time now regarding a possible PC port, though a recent Surface Hub listing seems to validate a lot of the speculation about this being the big reveal.

For those that may be unaware, Surface HUB is a mounted device with 1080p capabilities that runs the Windows 10 operating system. Seeing the Hub listing on the official store listing seems to point that this is what one of the announcements will be, which is great news for those looking forward to taking on this beloved franchise fully on PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the upcoming Inside Xbox segment is like previous entries, we’ll likely see more about the additions to the Xbox Game Pass, possible Xbox One X enhancements, and a few other possible peripheral reveals like the epic red Xbox One controller seen last month.

With Halo: Infinite already confirmed for both Xbox One and PC, it would make sense then that the Master Chief Collection would follow suit. It’s the perfect way to give PC players a chance to catch up on the tale of our beloved protagonist while broadening the scope of Xbox’s reach even further.

The Play Anywhere program the team has already seen a ton of success. In fact, that’s how we played Crackdown 3 for our review alternating between PC and Xbox. The bridge between platforms continues to close and we’re excited to see what else the team over at Xbox Game Studios has up their sleeve.

What do you hope to see from the upcoming Inside Xbox episode? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!