Halo TV Series Main Cast Announced by Showtime

After years and years of talking about a live-action Halo adaptation, the iconic Xbox shooter franchise is finally getting its time on the screen. Showtime is bringing a Halo TV series to life starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief. As the series prepares for production, Showtime has revealed the rest of the main cast for Halo, including the performer chosen to bring Cortana to life.

On Friday morning, the premium network announced that Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, and Kate Kennedy had all landed roles in Halo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McElhone, known for roles in Californication and Designated Survivor, will be playing two part in the series. The actress is set to play Dr. Catherine Halsey, as well as the most advanced AI in human history, Cortana. Catherine Halsey is the creator of the Spartan supersoldiers.

Bokeem Woodbine (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Fargo) will play a character named Soren-066, a private soldier living on the fringes of human civilization who comes into conflict with the Spartans and his old friend, Master Chief.

Popular Indian actress Shabana Azmi will play Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence.

The other three actors announced for the series will be playing all-new characters that didn’t appear in the Halo video games. Bentley Kalu is playing a cybernetically augmented supersoldier named Spartan Vannak-134, who will serve as Master Chief’s deputy. Natasha Culzac is playing Spartan Riz-028, an enhanced professional assassin. Kate Kennedy will play a supersoldier named Spartan Kai-125.

Are you looking forward to the Halo TV series? Which new character are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!

Buy or Pre-order Avengers: Endgame: