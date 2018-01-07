‘Halo’ TV Show Still in the Works, Says Showtime President

It’s sort of an update, at least: Steven Spielberg’s long-anticipated Halo television show is still going forward at Showtime. At this weekend’s Television Critics Association winter press tour, Showtime President and CEO David Nevins confirmed that it’s still on the way. When we’ll see actual development, of course, still remains to be seen.

“[It’s] still in very active development,” Nevins told TV Guide earlier this week. He remained tight-lipped on exactly what that meant, but according to TV Guide, Nevins has seen scripts for the series, to be made in collaboration with Halo creators 343 Studios. Gary Levine, Showtime’s President of Programming, said that the series is “absolutely” still in development. “It’s still live action,” said Levine, “and it will definitely satisfy the fans of Halo and I think also satisfy the drama audiences of Showtime.”

The television series has been nearly five years in the making so far, with Steven Spielberg at the helm. Back in July, Microsoft updated fans with basically the same exact news, stating that progress on the series was continuing. Microsoft says that they “want to ensure we’re doing this the right way together with a team of creative partners (Steven Spielberg and Showtime) that can help us build the best Halo series that fans expect and deserve. We have no further details to share at this time.”

No cast has yet been announced for the show, along with writers or any other names outside of Spielberg. Even though the wait continues, the notion that studios are at least taking a while to let the series develop might be reassuring for some. Video game adaptations have something of a rough history, and while both the live action web series and short film based on Halo were wonderfully made, it’s nice to see that some time is being spent on this project.

