Harry Potter Games Hit Lowest Prices Yet (Less Than $3)

Harry Potter games are historically cheap right now thanks to various sales. Those trying to get their hands on the really old Harry Potter games, the ones that tie into the movies, are not going to find anything in these deals, but the more modern games are extra cheap right now. This includes Hogwarts Legacy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cheaper of the deals is for the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, which the PlayStation Store has discounted by 85 percent until December 21. This means rather than pay $19.99 for the collection, it can be had for $2.99. This only applies to the PS4 version though. The newer PS5 version is full asking price, which is $39.99.

Meanwhile, the Microsoft Store has the collection for $4.99, while it is $5.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The $2.99 price point on the PlayStation Store matches the lowest price point ever for the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is also on sale. More specifically, standard version of the game is on sale for $14.99 on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop, the lowest price the game has ever been. Across GameStop, Walmart, and other retailers physical copies of the games on more than one platform have also been discounted but are not as cheap.

Meanwhile, the Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition is also on sale and cheaper than ever before on both the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. These deals include both current and previous gen versions of the game for $19.99, thanks to a 75 percent discount.

Lastly, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is also its lowest price ever, $14.99, thanks to a 50 percent discount on the Nintendo Switch eShop and the PlayStation Store, which features both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy

About: “Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.”

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

About: “Your next chapter takes flight! Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. Plus, keep your Gringotts vault closed because there are no microtransactions!”

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

About: “The LEGO Harry Potter Collection brings LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 remastered! This compilation unites the creative prowess of LEGO and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more for players of all ages to enjoy.”