Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gameplay Footage Leaks Online

Our first look at gameplay footage from Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions looks to have leaked online. Roughly one month ago, WB Games announced that it was in the process of creating a new Harry Potter game centered entirely around the in-world sport of Quidditch. Since that announcement, WB Games has been privately playtesting Quidditch Champions with a select group of players. Now, one such player seems to have spilled the beans when it comes to how Quidditch Champions will actually play.

In a series of videos that began popping up on the official Quidditch Champions subreddit, one playtester for the game gave eager fans a look at the title. These videos included glimpses of various Quidditch matches, deeper looks at the flight controls, and even an initial idea of how character customization will look. Currently, WB Games hasn't formally shown off gameplay from Quidditch Champions, which means these clips represent the first time that we've seen the game in action.

The big problem with this gameplay footage for Quidditch Champions is that it absolutely wasn't meant to come about in this manner. Despite being under an NDA, the person that leaked this gameplay for Quidditch Champions seemed to think that they were at liberty to freely stream the game online. This clearly isn't something that those at WB Games wanted to happen and it will likely result in the leaker being in pretty big trouble.

Currently, not much is known about the formal launch plans for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. WB Games has confirmed that the game is in development for both console and PC, but a specific release window has yet to be shared. As these playtests continue in the weeks and months ahead, though, we should begin to see learn more about when Quidditch Champions might become available to play around the globe.

What do you think about Quidditch Champions based on these brief looks we've now been given? Are you interested in playing this new Harry Potter game for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.