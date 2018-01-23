Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery – New Details and Screenshots

The Harry Potter RPG adventure for mobile devices, Hogwarts Mystery, just revealed new screenshots and details about the game coming out later this year. Though the title itself does not have a set release date for iOS and Android devices, from these screenshots it looks like it will definitely be worth the wait.

As per the updated official description found in the Google Play Store:

Videos by ComicBook.com

YOU have been chosen to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry! Embark on your own adventure in this all new RPG set in the wizarding world, years before Harry Potter received his Hogwarts letter. Explore never-before-seen rooms of Hogwarts Castle and investigate ancient mysteries. Learn powerful magic and knowledge from Professors Dumbledore, Snape, and more. Duel against your rivals and forge alliances with new friends to help you on your adventures. As part of WBIE’s Portkey Games label, this groundbreaking mobile game puts you at the center of an all-new story in the wizarding world.

When your mettle is tested, what kind of witch or wizard will you be? A heroic Gryffindor? A cunning Slytherin? You decide! After all, this is your Hogwarts story.

Game Features:

Magic Spells, Potions & More

– Attend classes to learn and master magical skills like casting spells and brewing potions.

– Unlock new characters, spells, potions and locations as you advance through the years of Hogwarts.

– Customize your student avatar.

Mystery and Adventure

– Use your magical skills to investigate mysteries at Hogwarts.

– Discover the truth behind the Cursed Vaults and your brother’s disappearance in an all new story.

Friendships that Matter

– Bond with your housemates to win the House Cup.

– Go on quests to help friends and fellow students…or frustrate rivals.

– Earn respect and build relationships by adventuring together.

(via Resetera)