Harry Potter Games Just $2.99 Thanks to New PlayStation Sale

A new PlayStation Store sale has made a couple of Harry Potter games only $2.99, combined. In other words, they are technically only $1.50, but you have to buy them together as they have been offered as a collection. That said, they do go together, so this shouldn't be a problem for anyone.

When Hogwarts Legacy released earlier this year, it gave Harry Potter the type of game they always dreamed of. While it's the most popular Harry Potter game to date, and probably the best, the previous Harry Potter games are nothing to write off. For example, the Harry Potter LEGO games are quite popular and for good reason. That said, if you've never played the pair of releases, you can do so for just $2.99, at least until June 6 when the sale ends.

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4: "Build the adventure from Privet Drive to the Triwizard Tournament and experience the magic of the first four Harry Potter stories – LEGO style! Explore Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, learn spells, brew potions and relive the adventures like never before with tongue-in-cheek humor and creative customization that is unique to LEGO video games!"

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7: "Based on the last three Harry Potter books and final four films, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 takes players through Harry Potter's heroic adventures in the Muggle and wizarding worlds. From Privet Drive in Little Whinging to Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade and Hogwarts, players will encounter new faces, new challenges and new magic, preparing them for the ultimate face-off against Lord Voldemort!"

If you're looking for Hogwarts Legacy, it is on sale, but it's the most expensive version of the game and it's only a 20 percent discount. In other words, the Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition is only $63.99 rather than $79.99. This deal is also available until July 6.

