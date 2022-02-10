New Harry Potter Game Announced for the West

A new Harry Potter video game is officially coming West as Warner Bros. Games and NetEase have announced that Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is set for a worldwide launch on iOS and Android this year. It had previously launched in some regions last year. The mobile game is a free-to-play collectible card game MMO that features some strategy role-playing elements as wizards duel. As of today, players in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania can pre-register to receive in-game goodies at launch.

The mobile game falls under the broader Portkey Games label but is co-developed and co-published by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase Games. In Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, players join Hogwarts with a customized character that goes about all the usual preparations like shopping in Diagon Alley and wearing the Sorting Hat before gathering spells and charms represented by cards to defeat trials and duel others.

You can check out the official CG trailer for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened for yourself embedded below:

https://twitter.com/hpmagicawakened/status/1491774439725404161

“Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has been a huge success with our current players and the fan reception has been extraordinary,” said William Ding, Founder and CEO of NetEase, as part of the announcement. “We are excited to open this title to a worldwide audience, and we believe fans of one of the world’s biggest brands will be delighted that they can embark on adventures and experience an immersive story through a marvelous journey in the wizarding world, with infinite possibilities empowered by magic.”

As noted above, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is set for a worldwide launch on iOS and Android this year. Players are currently able to pre-register in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania regions via Google Play or the game’s official website right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Harry Potter franchise more generally right here.

