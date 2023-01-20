The Last of Us HBO Fans Think They Found Abby's Actress For Season 2

Fans of The Last of Us and its HBO adaptation think they may have figured out who will play Abby in the show's second season. For those that aren't in the loop, Abby is the antagonist and also... sort of secondary protagonist in The Last of Us Part II. We won't reveal what exactly she does to become the villain, but she plays a very critical role in that story and left a lot of fans feeling very divided about her character. She's more than just someone to chase down and kill, so you need someone who can provide a lot of complex layers for her character in the inevitable adaptation.

As of right now, we're only one episode deep into The Last of Us and it's really good so far. The creators of the show hope that if the reception is strong enough, they can adapt the second game starting with the second season of the show, but that's still a ways away from happening. Either way, some fans think HBO already has its eyes on the actress for Abby. Actress Shannon Berry is someone fans are eyeing as Abby for a few reasons. One, she looks a lot like the character and Berry has even commented on that. That doesn't necessarily mean anything, though. However, other fans noticed that series creator and TV series producer Neil Druckmann follows her on Instagram. Berry also follows Bella Ramsey (Ellie in the TV series) and the franchise's official Instagram account. Could she just be friendly with these people and really enjoy these games? Absolutely! But it's also the internet, so everything must mean something and nothing is coincidence!

neil druckmann do you know something we don’t… pic.twitter.com/Dqn82IAKGp — aleah (@scarymcvies) January 19, 2023

It will likely be a while before we actually hear about the casting for any of the characters from the second game. Not only does it have to be written or plotted out, but HBO will also want to do its due diligence to make sure it has the right person before casting someone. There is also no guarantee of a second season right now, but given it is shattering records, it seems fairly likely.