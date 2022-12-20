HBO's The Last of Us TV Spot Shows Off Clickers and More Threats

HBO's The Last of Us is just under a month away now, and ahead of that January release, previews of the show are becoming more plentiful. Just this week, for example, we got another TV spot for The Last of Us following the one released just a few days ago. The last one showed off things like more footage of Troy Baker who plays Joel in the games which this newer TV spot is all about the many threats in the world of The Last of Us.

Aside from its story of human-to-human relationships and what it takes to survive together, the threats of The Last of Us are pretty much what makes up the rest of the story's formula, so there are no shortage of ones to highlight in the TV spot shown below. Infected individuals, full-blown Clickers, and the human raiders who've taken over different settlements are just a few of the more prominent dangers we saw in the games and will see again in the TV show adaptation.

In addition to Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ella, we see a few more familiar faces in the preview. Nick Offerman is seen as Bill, a casting decision which was announced in December 2021. The footage of Bill unfortunately isn't too different from what's been shared before. The same is true for the footage showing Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey who's playing a totally new character for the series, a leader of a group of raiders like the ones foreshadowed in the TV spot.

As mentioned previously, previews like this one are going to become that much more common as we move closer to the show's release date. We got a new poster for the series not long ago, for example, and we're starting to see more interviews with the showrunners come out, too. That trend will likely continue up until and after the show releases on January 15th considering how HBO does its weekly releases, so expect to see plenty more of The Last of Us to accompany the show itself in the coming weeks.